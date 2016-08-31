Aug 31 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc
* Says Genesys intends to fund deal through combination of
existing cash on hand and debt financing
* Genesys to acquire Interactive Intelligence to create the
world's premier omnichannel customer experience company
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion
* Interactive Intelligence shareholders will receive $60.50
per share in cash
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Interactive
Intelligence's board of directors and Genesys' operating
committee
* Interactive Intelligence says its CEO Don Brown, who owns
about 17 percent of Interactive Intelligence shares, has agreed
to vote his shares in favor of deal
