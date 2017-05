Sept 1 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol sletmeciligi :

* Said on Wednesday that the company to receive 2.4 million euros ($2.68 million) contract termination fee from Olympiacos FC for transfer of player Oscar Rene Cardozo Marin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)