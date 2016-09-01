BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Van de Velde NV :
* Said on Wednesday consolidated revenue in H1 rose by 0.5 pct from 113.4 million euros ($126.43 million) to 113.9 million euros
* H1 REBITDA increased by 2.5 pct, from 36.4 million euros to 37.3 million euros
* H1 group profit declined from 22.0 million euros to 21.2 million euros
* Board of Directors today approved the payment of the interim dividend of 1.35 euro per share
* Dividend Ex-coupon date: Nov. 22; payment date: Nov. 24
* In wholesale, pre-orders for autumn/winter 2016 are higher than the previous year, however somewhat lower than the increase which was realized in the first half
* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2016
