BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Atende SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 55.9 million zlotys ($14.28 million) versus 50.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit of 31,000 zlotys versus 279,000 zlotys year ago
* Q2 operating profit of 5.3 million zlotys versus 638,000 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9148 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer