Sept 1 Netmedia SA :

* Said on Wednesday that H1 revenue was 91.1 million zlotys ($23.27 million) versus 96.0 million zlotys year on year

* H1 EBITDA was 5.2 million zlotys versus 6.0 million zlotys year on year

* H1 net profit was 2.8 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9148 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)