BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Netmedia SA :
* Said on Wednesday that H1 revenue was 91.1 million zlotys ($23.27 million) versus 96.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 EBITDA was 5.2 million zlotys versus 6.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit was 2.8 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.9148 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ)