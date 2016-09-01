BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Adiuvo Invesments :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 2.3 million zlotys ($587,559.08) versus 952,000 zlotys year ago
* H1 net loss of 8.2 million zlotys versus loss of 8.8 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9145 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago