Sept 1 Simple SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 revenue of 17.3 million zlotys ($4.4 million) versus 24.8 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit of 539,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.2 mln a year ago

* H1 net profit of 67,000 zlotys versus loss of 685,000 year on year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9132 zlotys)