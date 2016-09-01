BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Indata :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 76.5 million zlotys ($19.54 million) versus 32.0 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit of 1.9 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9143 zlotys)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer