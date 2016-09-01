Sept 1 Mediatel SA :

* Said on Wednesday H1 net sales 13.9 million zlotys versus 36.9 million zlotys ($9.5 million) a year ago

* H1 operating loss was at 2.5 mln zlotys versus profit of 19.8 mln zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was at 802,000 zlotys versus profit of 4.9 mln zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9094 zlotys)