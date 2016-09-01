Sept 1 ATHOS Immobilien AG :

* Said on Wednesday Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH had made a public tender offer to the shareholders of ATHOS

* Purchase of up to 666,000 ATHOS shares, offer price 40 euros ($44.59) per share

