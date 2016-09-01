BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago
Sept 1 ATHOS Immobilien AG :
* Said on Wednesday Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH had made a public tender offer to the shareholders of ATHOS
* Purchase of up to 666,000 ATHOS shares, offer price 40 euros ($44.59) per share
($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago