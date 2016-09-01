BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Wasko :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 48.4 million zlotys ($12.38 million) versus 90.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus profit of 370,000 zlotys year ago
* Q2 operating loss of 2.3 million zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9094 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer