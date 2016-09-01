Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday reached deal with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista to buy sporting rights and 50 percent of economic rights to player Elias Mendes Trindade for 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million)

* Contract with Elias Mendes Trindade is valid until June 30, 2018 and holds a release clause of 60 million euros

* Says now holds 100 percent of economic rights over the player

