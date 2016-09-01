(Corrects spellings in first and third bullet points)

Sept 1 Sameer Africa Ltd :

* Says Board resolved to cease manufacture of tyres and allied products at Sameer Africa factory in Nairobi

* Says to commence off-shore production by tyre manufacturers domiciled in China and India

* Says to incur one-off charge in respect of plant and inventory impairment and employee severance cost about 725 million shillings

* Says earnings for current financial year expected to be lower by more than 25% of earnings reported same period in 2015 Source : j.mp/2bTJLnd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)