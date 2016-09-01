BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago
Sept 1 Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ) :
* Said on Wednesday Q2 rental income 25.6 million Swedish crowns ($3 million) versus 25.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 13.1 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.5798 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago