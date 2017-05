Sept 1 CPI Property Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday H1 gross rental income 114 million euros ($127.11 million) vs 107 million euros year ago

* H1 total revenues 155 million euros vs 135 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 44 million euros vs 58 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.8969 euros)