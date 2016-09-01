BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Sandpiper Digital Payments :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 11.1 million euros ($12.37 million) versus 9.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT loss was 2.1 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago