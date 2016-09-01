BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 NTT System SA :
* Said on Wednesday that H1 revenue was 274.6 million zlotys ($70.2 million) versus 335.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 1.7 million zlotys versus 1.4 mln zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9114 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer