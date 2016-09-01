BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Kerdos Group :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 6.7 million zlotys ($1.71 million) versus 101 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net loss of 19.1 million zlotys versus profit of 24.8 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9129 zlotys)
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: