Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday reached agreement with Quality Football Ireland Limited fund to buy 50 percent of economic rights over two players Carlos Chaby and Tobias Figueiredo with an investment of 2 million euros ($2.2 million)

* Says now holds 100 percent of economic rights to both players

