BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday reached agreement with Quality Football Ireland Limited fund to buy 50 percent of economic rights over two players Carlos Chaby and Tobias Figueiredo with an investment of 2 million euros ($2.2 million)
* Says now holds 100 percent of economic rights to both players
Source text: bit.ly/2bJDFkJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: