Sept 1 Zaklady Miesne Kania SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 revenue of 595.5 million zlotys ($150 million) versus 465.7 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit was 36.1 million zlotys versus 28.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 20.5 million zlotys versus 15.3 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9123 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)