BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 A City Media AB :
* Said on Wednesday bought 30 percent of shares in All In Media Sverige AB (All in)
* Agreed to acquire the remaining 70 percent of the shares
* Acquisition's purchase price amounts to a total of 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($875,000)
($1 = 8.5809 Swedish crowns)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer