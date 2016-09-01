BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
(Corrects headline to read Lazar Markovic is on a loan from Liverpool FC to Sporting)
Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the loan of Lazar Markovic until the end of the 2016/2017 sports season
