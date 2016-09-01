BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Comp SA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 218.9 million zlotys ($55.92 million) versus 308.0 million zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit of 8.4 million zlotys versus 25.6 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net loss of 1.5 million zlotys versus profit of 15.0 million zlotys year ago


($1 = 3.9143 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer