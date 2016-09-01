BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Arteria :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 46.3 million zlotys ($11.84 million) versus 35.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit of 1.9 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9112 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer