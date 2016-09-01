BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Cerved Group completed the acquisition of F&P-BI, the business information branch of Fox & Parker
* F&P-BI is specialized in the development of value-added sectorial payment records, data integration services with proprietary IT systems, and tailored commercial information, for corporate clients
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago