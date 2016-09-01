Sept 1 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Cerved Group completed the acquisition of F&P-BI, the business information branch of Fox & Parker

* F&P-BI is specialized in the development of value-added sectorial payment records, data integration services with proprietary IT systems, and tailored commercial information, for corporate clients

