Sept 1 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday agreed on a permanent transfer of player Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez to Granada, with Benfica keeping 25 percent of player's economic rights

* Raphael Guzzo transfers to Reus and Lolo Pla leaves for Toledo; Benfica keeps 50 percent of economic rights to each of the players and a preferential right to buy them back

* Miguel Santos leaves to play in Port Vale, with Benfica keeping 50 percent of economic rights to the player

* Carlos Ronck is leased to GD Chaves

Source text: bit.ly/2c2Roa5

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)