BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 TelForceOne SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board decided to create write-downs its commercial goods due to impairment of these assets
* Said due to impairment of its inventory, H1 net profit will be lower by 1.3 million zlotys ($332,400)
* Said the impairment has been recognised due to the continued optimization of the company's offer
* Similar accounting operations may also take place in the coming quarters
($1 = 3.9112 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer