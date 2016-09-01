BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Sept 1 Comp SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board received information that the terms and conditions of series I/2014 and I/2015 bonds issues have been breached
* Said the net financial debt ratio to EBITDA for these bonds was at 3.75 pct
* The maximum acceptable value is 3.5 pct
* Called bondholders meetings for Sept. 20 to ask for the acceptance of the occured situation
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer