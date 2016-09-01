BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
Sept 1 Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Italian International Film, reached an agreement with Sky Italia and independent film producers Cattleya, Indiana, Palomar e Wildside to set up a film distribution company for Italian cinema
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer