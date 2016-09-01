BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday transfers central defender Willy Boly from Sporting de Braga to play for FC Porto until 2021
* The contract holds a release clause of 45 million euros ($50.1 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2bKfjqQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: