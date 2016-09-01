Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday signed a contract with Douglas Coutinho for two sports seasons; the player is transferred on a loan from Clube Atletico Paranaense

* Reaches agreement with SL Benfica for the transfer of Rui Fonte; the player signs a contract for the next three seasons with an option for additional two

* Borrows Oscar Benitez from SL Benfica for one sports season

