BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
Sept 1 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the company and Marvipol Development SA (former M Automotive Holding SA), as acquiring company, agreed and signed Marvipol's division plan
* Marvipol's real estate activities managed by Warsaw-based branch will be transferred to Marvipol Development
* The automotive branch will be managed by Marvipol
* The company's shareholders will receive 41,551,852 series C shares of Marvipol Development at ratio 1 to 1, issued in connection with the planned division of Marvipol
* The division aims to reorganize the group's activities so that Marvipol will continue to lead the automotive business and Marvipol Development SA will manage real estate activities
* Marvipol Development's magagement will apply for listing of all its issued shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: