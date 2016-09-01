BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 LSR Group :
* Says starts sales in new residential complex Kaleidoscope in Saint Petersburg
* Says it is planned to build about 114.3 thousand square meters of residential real estate
* Says full completion of the project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2bXAKqZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago