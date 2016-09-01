BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Says has received its first order for the Japanese market from the company's partner, FINGAL Link
* The order is for 10 units of its product, The BrainCool System
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago