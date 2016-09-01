BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Banco do Brasil SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved own capital interest payment for Q3, totalling 352.7 million Brazilian reais ($108.6 million) and corresponding to 0.1267 real per share
* Payment date is Sep. 30
* Record date is Sep. 12
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 13
Source text: bit.ly/2bF0agc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2470 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago