BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago
Sept 1 Pharmstandard :
* Says Augment Investments Limited (Augment Investments) is to buy out 4,538,648 of the company's shares from minority shareholders
* As a result, Augment Investments will own 36,644,181 of the company's shares
Source text - bit.ly/2c7Nefh
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago