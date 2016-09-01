MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Eutelsat Communications Sa
* Eutelsat says Spacex Falcon 9 rocket explosion has potential impact on its business worth 5 mln euros in 2016-17, 15 mln euros 2017-2018, 25-30 mln euros 2018-2019
* Eutelsat had agreed to use satellite for coverage of sub-Saharan Africa to launch high-speed internet from start of 2017
* Says operational costs linked to project will be saved minimising impact on EBIDTA margins
* Has no impact on financial objectives published July 29 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP