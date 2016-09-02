Sept 2 Sollers :
* Says Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, joint venture of
Sollers and Japanese Mazda, signed with Ministry of Industry and
Trade a special investment contract for construction of engine
plant with capacity of 50 thousand engines per year
* According to contract, Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus to
invest 2 billion roubles ($30.41 million) and to master
production of Mazda SkyActiv-G and upgraded models of Mazda 6
and Mazda CX-5
* Contract is valid till Dec. 31, 2023
Source text: bit.ly/2ckrm2k
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.7700 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)