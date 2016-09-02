Sept 2 Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA :

* Said on Thursday that own capital interest payment for the third quarter of FY 2016 will total 78.1 million Brazilian reais ($24.1 million), which corresponds to a net value of 66.4 million reais

* Sets a gross value of 0.1909 real per ordinary share and preferred share of class A and class B, which corresponds to a net value of 0.1622 real per share

* Payment date is Sep. 29

* Record date is Sep. 6

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 8

