Sept 2 Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA
* Said on Thursday that own capital interest payment for the
third quarter of FY 2016 will total 78.1 million Brazilian reais
($24.1 million), which corresponds to a net value of 66.4
million reais
* Sets a gross value of 0.1909 real per ordinary share and
preferred share of class A and class B, which corresponds to a
net value of 0.1622 real per share
* Payment date is Sep. 29
* Record date is Sep. 6
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 8
($1 = 3.2427 Brazilian reais)
