Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Sept 2 Micropos Medical AB (publ) :
* Says has entered agreement with Örebro University Hospital (Universitetssjukhuset Örebro), which will conduct a clinical trial in prostate cancer patients
* RayPilot will be used
* Order value for consumables in the study is just over 20,000 euros ($22,382.00)
Source text: bit.ly/2bZbqU3
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: