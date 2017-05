Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* HF Investments 2010, Llc's David Singelyn 19.7% stake in American Homes 4 Rent is as of August 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2bKcWXP Further company coverage: