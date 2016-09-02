Sept 2 Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to acquire 10.3 percent of the gross leasable area of BarraShopping in Rio de Janeiro and 8.0 percent of the gross leasable area of MorumbiShopping in Sao Paulo, increasing its ownership in these malls to 61.3 percent and 73.7 percent of gross leasable area respectively

* The agreement was signed with Fundacao Sistel de Seguridade Social for a total of 495.9 million Brazilian reais ($152.77 million), split between 311.2 million reais for BarraShopping and 184.7 million reais for MorumbiShopping

Source text: bit.ly/2bPUQ3R , bit.ly/2bI82Y0

($1 = 3.2460 Brazilian reais)