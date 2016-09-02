Sept 2 Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios
SA :
* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to
acquire 10.3 percent of the gross leasable area of BarraShopping
in Rio de Janeiro and 8.0 percent of the gross leasable area of
MorumbiShopping in Sao Paulo, increasing its ownership in these
malls to 61.3 percent and 73.7 percent of gross leasable area
respectively
* The agreement was signed with Fundacao Sistel de
Seguridade Social for a total of 495.9 million Brazilian reais
($152.77 million), split between 311.2 million reais for
BarraShopping and 184.7 million reais for MorumbiShopping
($1 = 3.2460 Brazilian reais)
