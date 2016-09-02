Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Sept 2 U.S. CDC:
* Awards $2.4 million to five jurisdictions to fight Zika
* Has awarded $2.4 million to Chicago, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles County
