BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Said on Friday that High Quality Investment Company sp.z.o.o. lowered its stake in company to 3.24 pct from 30.78 pct
* High Quality Investment Company is affiliated unit of Andrzej Piotrowski
Source text - bit.ly/2bRjG6m
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: