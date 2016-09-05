Sept 5 Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Friday that on Sept. 1 Alma Market SA sold 5,650,000 shares of Vistula Group at 3.05 zloty ($0.78) per share or total 17.2 million zlotys in transactions on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Alma Market lowered its stake in company to 3.81 pct from 7.0 pct

($1 = 3.8929 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)