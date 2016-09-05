BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Macro Games SA :
* Said on Friday that on May 11 it completed 11,742,540 series E shares subscription with no reduction
* On May 12 allotted 11,742,540 series E shares at 0.12 zloty each to one investor in exchange for deduction of mutual liabilities arising from acquisition of series E shares and 3,517 shares of Big Blue Marble Incorporation
* Informed about series E shares issue in May
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24