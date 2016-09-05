BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 Rostelecom :
* Says it launches test-operation of submarine fiber-optic network connecting Kamchatka and Sakhalin
* Says total length of the backbone is about 1,700 kilometres with maximum capacity of up to 8 Tbit/s
* Says start of commercial operation of the network is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million