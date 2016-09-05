BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Sept 5 Energisa SA :
* Said on Friday that the second Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of Sao Paulo had published a decision announcing the end of the judicial reorganization of the companies: Rede Energia SA - em Recuperacao Judicial, Companhia Tecnica de Comercializacao de Energia - em Recuperacao Judicial, QMRA Participacoes SA - em Recuperacao Judicial, Denerge Desenvolvimento Energetico SA - em Recuperacao Judicial and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale do Paranapanema SA - em Recuperacao Judicial
* Says all the obligations established in the judicial reorganization plan have been performed
