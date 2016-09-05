BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 5 TIM Participacoes SA :
* Said on Friday that the board of directors had agreed to appoint Adrian Calaza as new chief financial officer to replace Guglielmo Noya
* The appointment is subject to obtaining of the relevant visa
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.