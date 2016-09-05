BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
Sept 5 Alzinova AB :
* Says has completed another pharmacological study of ALZ-101 vaccine in an animal model
* The study addressed the immune system's ability to respond to the vaccine, and also evaluated the vaccine's safety profile after two and three doses
* A clear dose-response response was seen, and after three treatments a strong immune response to the vaccine was obtained
* At the same time, the good safety profile was once again confirmed
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25